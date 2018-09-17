GERVAIS, Ore. — A 2.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded about four miles northwest of the town of Gervais on Sunday afternoon.

The earthquake happened at 5:08 p.m.

At least 18 people have reported feeling the earthquake at the USGS website.

Ian Madin, with the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries, said the small quake was likely associated with the Mt. Angel fault that produced the damaging spring break quake of 1993.

That quake was a magnitude 5.6 and caused tens of millions of dollars of damage.

Madin said in the case of a magnitude 2.9 earthquake, like the most recent one, it is very unusual that so many people would report feeling it.

He said two factors likely played a role.

"It's probably a combination of people being on soft soil that amplifies the shaking and the fact that the rocks that are breaking are unusually strong," he explained.

According to Madin, there are about a half dozen major fault systems between Mt. Hood and the coast. Many of those faults are still active.

"These earthquakes are possible under are feet as well as off the coast," he said. "So the answer is keep prepared for either."

