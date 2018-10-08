PORTLAND, Ore. — On one side of the thin, ornate wrought-iron fence sit hundreds of gravestones, dating back as far as 1888.

On the other, neighbors often find people sitting and lying on the ground, alongside piles of belongings and what appears to be garbage.

But that visual isn’t even what bothers Jennifer Young the most.

“It really [frustrates] people to go by the cemetery and see people passed out on gravestones, shooting up near a gravestone,” she said Friday. “There were some overdoses inside the cemetery.”

Photos: Campers near Lents cemetery

Young lives a few blocks from the 130-year-old Multnomah Park Cemetery; a shady, nine-acre property that sits at the corner of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Holgate Boulevard.

She’s also a longtime advocate for the surrounding Lents neighborhood. She recently started noticing complaints from people too intimidated to visit loved ones buried in the cemetery.

“They couldn’t come visit,” said Young. “There were people hovering around the grave, like passed out, shooting up.”

Joyce Quinlin Gray said for decades, the atmosphere at the cemetery was welcoming and peaceful.

“I have been going to that cemetery since a tiny girl, along with my relatives to decorate graves, and through life to ‘visit’ my ancestors,” she wrote in an email to KGW.

Lately, she has gone for a different reason: "to pay respects to my son who is now buried there.”

About a year ago, she said, something shifted.

“Things have changed with all of the people hanging out in the cemetery, sleeping by or behind headstones, hanging their wet jeans on the fences to dry and spreading their trash,” she said.

Last month, Gray wrote, she had an especially upsetting run-in.

“I wanted to be with my son on July 5, his birthday, had flowers and wanted to spend time with him, plus decorate other family members' graves. However, sidewalks full, at least 12 people lounging around. I expect privacy and could see it wouldn't be allowed. I put flowers down for my son, wished him a happy birthday, and immediately left,” she said.

A PRIME CAMPSITE

On the morning of Friday, August 3, nearly a dozen campers were stationed outside the cemetery’s fence.

It would normally be a bigger crowd, said Jesse Nowell, as he leaned against the fence.

“They cleared people out last night,” he said, of crews sent in to move camps.

Ronald Wareham, who had set up a tent a block down with his wife, knew some neighbors were angry to see people camping near gravestones.

“They call us assholes or low-lifes. You know, everything like that. Or dirt people,” he said.

Ronald sits outside the cemetery in Lents

Maggie Vespa

He also knew why.

Both Wareham and Nowell said they don’t go into the cemetery, except to sleep under shade trees near the edge.

Wareham added that he’s seen the occasional person do drugs around the site and inside it.

It bothers him, too.

“We don’t like it. We don’t condone it,” he said. “But they’re grown-ups, and what can we do?”

As Wareham spoke, a woman pulled up in her car and asked if people camping there needed water.

Wareham kindly accepted, and crossed the street to collect a case of bottled water from her backseat.

As she drove off, the two waved.

Nowell said, while he understands the frustration, many neighbors are empathetic.

“We’re just trying to find a place in the shade, just to make it through the day,” he said. “We don’t want to sleep in front of somebody’s house. That’s disrespectful. We don’t want to sleep in front of somebody’s business that’s open during the day, you know. We know that could damage a business, you know. This area’s not used very often. It’s a pioneer cemetery for the most part.”

A THIN LINE

According to Metro’s website, the Multnomah Park Cemetery was founded in 1888 by O. P. Lent, Gustaf Petersen, George P. Lent, Robert Gilbert and William Kern, then acquired by Multnomah County in 1944.

It’s now owned and maintained by Metro.

“We try to come up with proactive ways to create safe and welcoming space,” said park operations manager Monty Woods.

Woods said the agency is aware of mounting complaints about campers congregating outside and, at times, inside the cemetery.

It’s the reason Metro has already allocated Park Rangers to patrol the property during the day, with contracted security staff overnight.

“We address any illegal camping on properties that we manage,” he said, adding that Metro has seen a decline in issues in the cemetery as a result.

The problem, he said, lies in the area just outside the cemetery’s fence.

“That is the city of Portland’s right-of-way,” he said.

Woods said when Metro staff, Park Rangers or visitors notice problems related to campers on the other side of the fence, Metro “pings” the city.

More specifically, they reach out to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office, which runs Portland’s “One Point of Contact” system.

That’s the system that receives any official complaints about homeless campsites in the city. Taking into account a number of factors, including public safety and the volume of complaints per site, staff rank sites to clear based on urgency.

Sophia June, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office, responded to KGW’s inquiry about the cemetery via email, writing:

The City only owns the sidewalk outside the cemetery, but we will continue to facilitate and respond to reports there. We have dispatched Clean Start to address trash, biohazard removal approximately 12 times since July 1, and has dispatched Rapid Response approximately five times since July 20.

CHANGING TACTICS

“People actually still get buried here. They have funerals on the weekends a lot,” said Jennifer Young on Friday afternoon.

For that reason, she said, Metro and city officials shouldn’t expect complaints to stop anytime soon.

It’s why Young and about 20 other neighbors came together last week at the cemetery to meet with heads of Metro and talk about ways to make visitors feel more comfortable.

“We feel like meeting was a great starting point,” said Monty Woods, who added that the vast majority of complaints are tied to activity on the city’s side of the fence.

Still, he said, Metro staff are considering changes, including more fencing and signage about activities prohibited in the cemetery.

He also said people proposed the idea of historic tours and “community work days,” where neighbors can learn about hedging and cleaning headstones.

One thing that won’t change, he said, is Metro’s strategy of pointing people camping on their properties to social services.

“We have a good relationship with police and people that work with houseless population,” he said.

Young came out of that first meeting optimistic, too, but she admitted she knows staff with Metro and the city are already strained responding to concerns stemming from Portland’s housing crisis.

“The end result is, I want to see it respected,” she said.

As for Joyce Quinlin Gray, she hasn’t been back to visit her son’s gravestone since his birthday.

“I no longer feel safe to enter the cemetery grounds and will not until this is taken care of,” she wrote. “I am sure many are homeless, others, I believe, are enjoying the idea of just hanging out and being catered to . . . and yet, they'll get away with their actions and deprive me and others. I don't call it favoritism, but something is wrong here.”

© 2018 KGW