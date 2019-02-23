GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — A 42-year-old skier died at Timberline Ski Area on Saturday, officials said.

The man was skiing with a friend in a treed area, according to a Facebook post from Timberline. He died in a tree well-related incident, Timberline said. A tree well is an area with loose snow around a tree trunk.

The man was found mid-morning by an unrelated third party, Timberline said. The man was unresponsive, and he had no pulse.

Life-saving efforts were not successful.

Jeff Kohnstamm, Timberline president and area operator, released the following statement:

"All of us at Timberline are heartbroken by the loss experienced at the Mountain today. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friend and colleagues of a happy, energetic member of our mountain community. Please be aware of tree wells and other deep snow hazards and always ski with a buddy while keeping them in sight. I am especially thankful and proud of all the professional and volunteer ski patrol members who responded today. They are fantastic and we thank you."