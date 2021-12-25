Skateboarder killed in hit-and-run in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A skateboarder was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Christmas, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).



In a news release, PPB said that officers were called to an injury accident near the intersection of North Interstate Avenue and North Mississippi Avenue. A person riding a skateboard was struck in a hit-and-run accident. A witness to the crash began CPR on the victim, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.



Police were unable to find the suspect vehicle. The investigation is ongoing. North Interstate Avenue from North Albina Street to North Russell Street will remain closed while officials investigate. The MAX in the area was also closed in both directions.



Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 21-354996, or call (503)823-2103.



This story will be updated when more information is available.