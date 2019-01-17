PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal grand jury in Oregon charged six people, including three who live in Oregon, with running Asian sex trafficking organizations in the United States, Canada and Australia.

Zongtao Chen aka Mark Chen, 46, of Toronto, Canada; Weixuan Zhou aka Marco Zhou, 37, of Guangzhou, China; Yan Wang aka Sarah Wang, 33, of Temecula, California; Chaodan Wang, 32, of Beaverton, Oregon; and Ting Fu, 35, of Beaverton, Oregon, are charged with conspiracy and use of interstate facilities to promote, manage, establish, carry on or facilitate a racketeering enterprise.

A separate indictment charges 40-year-old Hui Ling Sun of Portland with using interstate facilities to promote, manage, establish, carry on or facilitate a racketeering enterprise.

The FBI and law enforcement agencies across the country coordinated sting operations in dozens of cities on Tuesday. Authorities targeted the organizations run by the six defendants, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The FBI also seized supermatchescort.com, the primary website used by one of the organizations, and hundreds of other associated domains.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Five trafficking victims in Oregon are getting assistance from the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office, including access to social, medical and legal services.

Mark Chen allegedly led a criminal organization that recruited women, mainly from China, to travel to the U.S. and elsewhere for prostitution. Within the cities the organization was operating, a “boss” would oversee and manage a brothel in a hotel or apartment complex, according to the indictment.

Customers would call a number listed on supermatchescort.com or related websites, or send a message by text, email, or WeChat, an encrypted internet messaging service based in China. The organization employed dispatchers who would coordinate and schedule “dates” with women working at the various brothels, the indictment said.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Chen promoted illegal prostitution at brothels in Portland, Tigard and Beaverton.

“Protecting vulnerable foreign nationals from criminal traffickers seeking to exploit them for profit is a critically important law enforcement mission. Trafficking adults for sex can at times be overlooked by our society because some believe the adult victims have a choice. This notion is false. These victims are powerless and often thousands of miles away from their home, native language and personal connections who might help them escape. We have always and will continue to aggressively pursue criminals who exploit vulnerable victims,” said U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Billy J. Williams.