Six early morning fires in North Portland were arson, investigators say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire investigators say six fires in North Portland are being investigated as arson.

Both vehicles and structures were burned early Wednesday morning, according to Portland Fire and Rescue. The fires were started at the following locations:

3836 North Borthwick Avenue

798 North Failing Street

4284 North Maryland Avenue

5055 North Interstate Avenue

5501 North Interstate Avenue

7350 North Greenwich Avenue