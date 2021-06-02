Six early morning fires in North Portland were arson, investigators say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire investigators say six fires in North Portland are being investigated as arson.
Both vehicles and structures were burned early Wednesday morning, according to Portland Fire and Rescue. The fires were started at the following locations:
- 3836 North Borthwick Avenue
- 798 North Failing Street
- 4284 North Maryland Avenue
- 5055 North Interstate Avenue
- 5501 North Interstate Avenue
- 7350 North Greenwich Avenue
Fire investigators are asking people to review any surveillance video from those locations. Anyone with video or information that could help investigators is asked to call (503) 823-INFO (4636).