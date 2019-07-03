VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two Vancouver police detectives fatally shot an armed gang member during a traffic stop in Clark County on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

At around 1:40 p.m., detectives conducting an investigation involving drug trafficking pulled over a suspect, who police said was a gang member, in the 2500 block of Northeast 78th Street.

The suspect was uncooperative and armed with a handgun, according to Vancouver police. The detectives ended up shooting and killing the suspect. The person's identity has not been released by police.

Nickeia Hunter said the man killed was her older brother Carlos Hunter. She admits he had a troubled past, but he had finally put it behind him.

“He changed his life and did what he was supposed to do to better yourself to be an active member of society,” she said.

The detectives were not injured. Their identities were not immediately released.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call the Clark County Sheriff's Office tip line at 360-397-2120.

This was the third Vancouver police officer-involved shooting in three weeks.

