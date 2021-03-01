Sirens for high wind warning cause tsunami scare in coastal Oregon town

Some residents in Depoe Bay believed a tsunami was heading their way Saturday morning.

DEPOE BAY, Ore. — Sirens blaring in the small coastal town of Depoe Bay led some residents to believe a tsunami was heading their way.

On Saturday morning, residents reported hearing loud sirens and a public announcement that some said was difficult to to make out clearly.

The sirens appear to have been activated by the city due to a high wind warning from the National Weather Service, said Jenny Demaris, a spokesperson for the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Depoe Bay Fire District wrote in a social media post they have been "flooded with calls of concern and panic caused by the City of Depoe Bay activating the Emergency Tsunami Sirens" due to the anticipated high winds.

"There is no tsunami threat to Depoe Bay or properties within the district," the post says.

Demaris said Depoe Bay's public messaging system is intended to be used for all hazards, not specifically tsunamis. She added that the sirens are under the complete jurisdiction of the city.