The Tacoma Dome made it onto the expanded list of venues Sir Elton John will perform at during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The rock icon will play Sept. 17-18 in 2019. Tickets go on sale Oct. 5.

Elton John added 25 additional North American dates to the already lengthy tour.

Earlier this year, 70-year-old musician announced that his upcoming world tour would be his last. The farewell tour began Sept. 8 in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

In a live-streamed announcement in January, Elton John said his priorities have changed. He said he needs to dedicate more time to raising his family - his two children will be 8 and 10 years old when he stops touring. He plans to continue recording and composing.

"I can't physically do the traveling anymore," he said. "I want to be at home. I really want to spend time with my children at home. I've had an incredible life, but life is all about change."

