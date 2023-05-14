Sinkhole closes street near Mount Tabor

PORTLAND, Ore. — A sinkhole on the edge of Mount Tabor opened up on Friday afternoon, closing Southeast Yamhill Street near 76th Avenue indefinitely.
Neighbors reported to KGW that the sinkhole was growing over time. They put recycling bins and a bucket near the hole to warn drivers before city crews arrived to put up barricades around the hole and close the street.
A spokesperson for the Portland Bureau of Transportation said the cause and extent of the damage is under investigation.
Crews have been on site over the weekend doing excavating. They will be cleaning it out, filling the hole and making repairs including paving the street this coming week depending on weather.
"The sewer pipes are intact", said Diane Dulken with the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services.
The city stated the sinkhole is approximately 10' deep.
Yamhill remains closed near 76th Avenue and will not reopen by Monday according to the city. Only local access is allowed for residents of the street. TriMet's line 15 bus is detoured around the closure.
"If people in the area experience any sewer emergencies, such as sewage backing up, they should call PBOT's 24 hour dispatch at 503-823-1700," said Dylan Rivera with PBOT.
Residents may report sinkholes, potholes or other road hazards to the city online or by calling. The city has a map of pothole and sinkhole repairs.
