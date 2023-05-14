Sinkhole closes street near Mount Tabor

The sinkhole opened up on Southeast Yamhill Street near 76th Avenue on Friday afternoon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A sinkhole on the edge of Mount Tabor opened up on Friday afternoon, closing Southeast Yamhill Street near 76th Avenue indefinitely.

Neighbors reported to KGW that the sinkhole was growing over time. They put recycling bins and a bucket near the hole to warn drivers before city crews arrived to put up barricades around the hole and close the street.

A spokesperson for the Portland Bureau of Transportation said the cause and extent of the damage is under investigation.

Crews have been on site over the weekend doing excavating. They will be cleaning it out, filling the hole and making repairs including paving the street this coming week depending on weather.

"The sewer pipes are intact", said Diane Dulken with the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services.

The city stated the sinkhole is approximately 10' deep.

Traffic Alert: SE Yamhill is CLOSED between SE 75th and 76th due to a sinkhole in the roadway. Sinkhole is approximately 10 feet deep and 30 feet across. Please use alternate routes and visit https://t.co/VBRzIhoy7D for Line 15 updates.#pdxtraffic — Portland Bureau of Transportation (@PBOTinfo) May 13, 2023

Yamhill remains closed near 76th Avenue and will not reopen by Monday according to the city. Only local access is allowed for residents of the street. TriMet's line 15 bus is detoured around the closure.

UPDATE: For Line 15 trips to Gateway TC, no service at SE Yamhill & 73rd (Stop ID 6445) and at SE Yamhill & 76th (Stop ID 6447) due to sink hole. For trips to Portland, no service at SE Yamhill & 73rd (Stop ID 6446) and at SE Yamhill & 71st (Stop ID 6444). — TriMet Service Alerts (@trimetalerts) May 13, 2023

"If people in the area experience any sewer emergencies, such as sewage backing up, they should call PBOT's 24 hour dispatch at 503-823-1700," said Dylan Rivera with PBOT.

Residents may report sinkholes, potholes or other road hazards to the city online or by calling. The city has a map of pothole and sinkhole repairs.

