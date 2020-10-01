BEAVERTON, Ore. — They spin, they dance and groove to their own beat, all while twirling a sign - directing drivers to a client's business.

18 year-old Evan Vaughan lives in Gresham and moved out here from southern Illinois two years ago.

"When I came out here I saw people spinning out here, I was like hey that looks really cool," he said.

He picked it up and instantly fell in love.

"The group and the people that you meet while you're out here spinning and you're family. It's unlike anything else that I've experienced."

Vaughan placed 2nd in a northwest competition put on by his employer Aarrow Sign Spinners. He'll travel to Las Vegas for a world-wide competition on January 17 and 18 on Fremont Street.

100 employees, mainly from the U.S. will compete for a chance to win $5,000.

"Last year I placed second in the northwest in the competition and went to Vegas and I placed 40th in the world-wide competition," he said.

19 year-old Marla Mirho is from Beaverton, she placed 3rd in the same northwest competition.

"I like the diversity, being able to learn new tricks all the time. Teach yourself stuff."

She says she hopes that more women will join her in sign spinning.

"Not a lot of females get into sign spinning. Especially not to compete. I've met maybe 2 other females." She said, "I want to start spreading it to other girls."

As sign spinners, they work 5 hour shifts, about 5 to 6 days a week and travel sometimes up to an hour to get to their job.

"I make about 15 bucks. For an 18 year old, I'm making pretty good money," Vaughan said.

While most drivers are courteous and wave, some look down on them for making money their own way.

"A lot of people look at you and be like oh yeah, get a real job. You're just standing out here with a sign," Vaughan said.

And if you're wondering if spinning that piece of cardboard actually works, Marla says it does.

"I've seen a lot of business for phone companies I spin. I see a lot more going in because of it. I've helped people get sales with houses because of this."

