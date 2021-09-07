Should Portland permanently ban fireworks? Hardesty says yes

Portland had banned the usage and selling of fireworks prior to the Fourth of July holiday. Fire officials said it seems to have had an impact.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire investigators said Thursday that a deadly July 4 apartment fire in Northeast Portland was caused by fireworks. Now a city leader is calling for fireworks to be banned from the city permanently.

Portland had banned the usage and selling of fireworks prior to the Fourth of July holiday. Fire officials said it seems to have had an impact. Between June 23 and July 6, what fire officials call "fireworks season," there were around 80% fewer fires this year compared to 2020.

"Are we looking at banning fireworks permanently? Yes." said Portland city commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who oversees the fire bureau. "As fire commissioner I do not have the authority to ban fireworks. The mayor has the authority to ban fireworks, which he did in time to have an impact on last week."

The preliminary figures from @PDXFire show an 80% reduction in fires caused by fireworks compared to last year, following a temporary ban on fireworks. Do Portland residents think the City of Portland should ban the use and sale of fireworks permanently? — Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty (@JoAnnPDX) July 7, 2021

KGW asked Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler if he supported a permanent ban on fireworks. Tim Becker, Mayor Wheeler's interim communications director, sent the following statement:

"Mayor Wheeler supports any preventative measure that helps ensure public safety. Fireworks are currently banned in Portland until further notice. We will continue to follow the guidance of fire prevention agencies as weather conditions change."

We also asked Portland Fire & Rescue Chief Sarah Boone if she supported a permanent ban on fireworks. Terry Foster, a spokesperson for the fire bureau sent this response:

"Chief Boone believes in preventive efforts to reduce loss of life/injuries, property loss, and negative impacts to our forested and natural areas due to fire. Going forward a permanent ban on fire works is a broader discussion with the community and local elected officials. Chief Boone supports any initiative or ordinance that will enhance the safety of the public and reduce harm to our communities and the environment due to increased fire risk now and in the years to come.."

Commissioner Hardesty took it one step further and said any ban should be applied statewide.

"I hope the state will ban it as well. Oregon is full of forests and we send our firefighters all over the state fighting fires. It is my hope that as a state that we will understand the significance of making it an all-out ban."

A statewide ban would be complicated, as Oregon law currently only allows fireworks to be regulated at the local level.

"Under statute, the Office of State Fire Marshal does not have the authority to ban fireworks at a statewide level," the fire marshal's office wrote in an email. "Our Office is mandated to issue a permit for fireworks sales and the use of fireworks if we receive a completed and correct application for those activities."

"Permitted fireworks displays conducted by professionals may be postponed by either the local fire authority or law enforcement authority for unsafe conditions. (ORS 480.140) Statute does not prohibit local governments (city, municipal, county) from regulating or banning fireworks in their local jurisdiction. These entities should work with their legal counsel to establish firework regulations.