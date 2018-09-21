PORTLAND, Ore. – This week, California made helmets optional for adults riding e-scooters. Should Oregon do the same?

California’s governor on Wednesday signed a bill that changed the state’s e-scooter laws to make helmets optional. Kids are still required to wear them. The law matches the state’s helmet provisions for motorized bikes.

Scooter company Bird, which also operates in Portland, backed the California bill.

In Oregon, e-scooter riders are required to wear helmets, but they’re not required on electric bikes, which can go much faster than the e-scooters’ 15 mph maximum speed.

Portland is currently in a testing phase for e-scooters on city streets. The pilot program ends on Nov. 20 and the city council will decide whether to change any regulations.

KGW reached out to the three scooter companies currently operating in Portland: Lime, Bird, and Skip, to see if they support the change, but the companies have not issued a response.

