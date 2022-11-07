Three people killed, one injured in separate shootings across Portland metro area

The violence comes as President Biden touts new legislation aimed at preventing gun violence.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Late Monday morning at the corner of Southeast 11th Avenue and Walnut in Hillsboro, police look for evidence from a shooting hours earlier.

Neighbor Juan Luna, through a translator, told KGW he heard what turned out to be gunfire just after 12:15 a.m. Monday. Officers raced to the scene and found a man, approximately 40 years old, dead.

The shooting in Hillsboro was one of several that happened across the metro area this past weekend.

On Friday night, one person was shot and killed while a second person was injured near Southeast Powell and 112th Avenue in Portland, police said. Officers locked down the neighborhood looking for suspects.

"During that search over several hours we located and detained multiple suspects," said Sgt. Kevin Allen with the Portland Police Bureau. "It's important to note this wasn't an arrest."

Police also have not yet made any arrests in a Sunday night shooting that left a man dead near Northeast 12th Avenue and Prescott in Portland.

Police officers in Gresham were also busy this weekend. They investigated a shooting in downtown Gresham and another in a southeast Gresham neighborhood. While nobody was hurt, KGW has learned more than 25 bullet casings were found at those shooting scenes. Anyone with information about any of the shootings is urged to call authorities.

On Monday, during a White House celebration of the passage of a new federal law meant to reduce gun violence, President Biden said in part, "Can this really be the United States of America. Why has it come to this?"

The new law incrementally toughens requirements for young people buying guns, denies firearms to more domestic abusers and helps local authorities temporarily take weapons from people judged to be dangerous. It's the most impactful firearms-violence measure Congress has approved since enacting a now-expired assault weapons ban in 1993.