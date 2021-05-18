Officers respond to Legacy Emanuel after 4 shooting victims arrive, large crowd gathers outside hospital

Police said the shooting happened at a McDonald's on North Going Street near Swan Island.

PORTLAND, Tenn. — Dozen of police officers responded to Legacy Emanuel Hospital on Monday night after four people involved in a shooting arrived at the emergency room and a large crowd gathered outside.

Portland Police Lt. Greg Pashley told KGW officers arrived at the hospital at 9:57 p.m. after a gunshot victim arrived by private car. Pashley said within minutes, three other gunshot victims arrived at the ER and a large and emotional crowd gathered outside the hospital.

At 10:09 p.m., more officers from throughout the city were sent to the hospital "to diffuse arguments and fights" in the crowd. Lt. Pashley said the situation started to calm down within minutes. Officers began leaving within the next hour and by 12:23 a.m., all officers were cleared from the hospital.

Police said the shooting happened at Swan Island. Based on police dispatch, a caller said a group went to a funeral and then met up at McDonald's on North Going Street, where the shooting took place.

Dispatch said police referred to the large gathering at Legacy Emanuel as a "gang fight."

Police did not report the medical status of the shooting victims, whether any arrests have been made or any suspect information.