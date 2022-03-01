Person shot, killed near Dawson Park in North Portland

A fatal shooting near Dawson Park in North Portland has left one dead, according to witnesses at the scene.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person is reported to be dead in North Portland near Dawson Park following a shooting.

Portland Police responded to the shooting in the 2900 block of North Williams Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. The park is across the street from Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.

A spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau said around 12:30 p.m. that the incident "looks like a shooting homicide." Very little information has been released by authorities at this time.



KGW's Alma McCarty reported seeing at least one person deceased at the scene. Authorities have yet to release more information.

Parks Commissioner Carmen Rubio's office made a statement regarding the violence:

I am awaiting further details, but I'm saddened for those affected by this afternoon’s violence. Dawson Park is a community anchor and, although this did not happen in the park, our Park Rangers will be present at Dawson Park and available for park-goers.



Portland has seen a lot of gun violence in the first two months of 2022. There have been roughly 230 shootings incidents in the city, which works out to almost four shootings a day.

If ruled a homicide, this incident would be at least the 20th Portland has seen this year.