Portland Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 1700 block of SW Jefferson. They responded to a call at 8:30 a.m. of a report of one person injured at the Oregon Culinary Institute, located at 1701 Southwest Jefferson Street. One shooting victim was found. Life-saving efforts were performed, but were unsuccessful. No suspects have been found. The Homicide Detail, Forensic Evidence Division, and the Medical Examiner are responding to conduct a death investigation.

© 2018 KGW