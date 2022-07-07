Sunday night shooting in northeast Portland leaves man dead

Portland police said someone involved remained at the scene and was cooperative. No arrests were reported.

PORTLAND, Ore — A man was shot and killed Sunday night near the corner of Northeast 12th Avenue and Northeast Prescott Street in northeast Portland, near the Alberta neighborhood.

Officers were dispatched at 8:31 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 4500 block of Northeast 12th Avenue. They found the dead man when they arrived.

"A person who was involved remained at the scene and was cooperative with responding officers," the Portland Police Bureau said in a news release. No arrests were reported, and police did not say they were looking for any additional subjects.

Northeast 12th Avenue is closed from Northeast Prescott Street to Northeast Going Street for the investigation.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit is investigating. They ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773 or Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696.