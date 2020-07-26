Shooting in SE Portland kills one man, badly injures another

The shots were fired at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday near SE Division Street and SE 158th Avenue; police say there is no threat to the community.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One man is dead and another is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Southeast Portland Saturday evening.

Police responded at about 5:37 p.m. to the area of Southeast Division Street and Southeast 158th Avenue on the report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found two adult male victims with gunshot wounds.

One victim of the shooting was pronounced deceased. The second was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

"Given the circumstances of the incident, there is no threat to the community," police said in a news release.