Shooting in Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood leaves 1 dead

Portland police are looking for any witnesses to come forward with information.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting overnight has left one man dead, Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said.

The shooting happened just after midnight around 12:08 a.m. Sunday in the Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood, PPB said in a news release.



Officers were called out to a report of someone who had been shot at outside a bar on the 8000 block of Southeast Foster Road, PPB said.

When PPB arrived they located an adult male victim who was pronounced dead on scene.



Officers secured the area and the PPB Homicide Unit responded to investigate.

Homicide detectives think some witnesses may have left the scene without speaking to the police.