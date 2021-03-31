Shooting ends with car chase in Southeast Portland

Southeast 122nd Avenue is shut down at Mill Street.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A late-night shooting ended with a car chase overnight in Southeast Portland. The shooting happened in Northeast Portland's Hazelwood neighborhood and the chase ended at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Mill Street, police said.

A Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) were deployed to the area. Officers initially responded to a call to the 300 block of Northeast 131st Place near Glisan Street at 10:14 p.m. Tuesday.

Southeast 122nd Avenue is closed at Market Street.