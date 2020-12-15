Shipping companies warn of delays due to increase in online ordering

The last day to ship via ground for FedEx, UPS and USPS is Tuesday, Dec. 15.

PORTLAND, Ore. — An increase in online shopping has been a good thing for small businesses trying to stay alive during the coronavirus pandemic.

At Kazoodle's Toy Store in Vancouver, this is the first year they've made their products available online.

"I think it's an added benefit," owner Leah Pickering said," I think it's probably something we should've always done."

As more people shop online, there's more potential for delay shipping dates. FedEx expects to ship 22% more by volume year-over-year.

On its website, the shipping company has a warning that reads:

Record high volumes of e-commerce orders, COVID-19 closures and weather events may cause delivery delays. Before finalizing your shipment, please confirm that your recipient can receive your package.

The U.S. Postal Service also warns of "unprecedented package increases" and limited staff availability.

Tuesday is the last day to ship via ground for the major shipping companies and expect the package to arrive by Christmas.

Pickering's message to customers looking to buy online: "If you need something to go to the East Coast or Florida, or outside the panhandle, you need it to go right now. It needs to go right now, that's just what we're seeing with UPS and FedEx."

In Portland, staff at Finnegan's Toys and Gifts have sold more online this year than in year's past.

"Prior to 2020, it was probably three a week." Michelle Juravic, a sales associate at Finnegan's said.

When asked how many the store did today, she said 50.

Staff are busy daily filling those online orders and shipping them to customers.

"Kind of started about a week and a half ago and it just skyrocketed, we're keeping up the best we can." Juravic said.