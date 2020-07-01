SHERWOOD, Ore. — A Sherwood piano teacher charged with sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl was acquitted of all charges last month and released from custody.

Christopher M. Griffin, 29, who taught at Let's Make Music and Dance, a music academy in Sherwood, was arrested March 9 on suspicion of sexually abusing an 8-year-old female student. He was released after posting bail and then re-arrested on March 12 after he sent an email to the victim's mother, which violated the conditions of his release on bail.

Griffin, the son of Sherwood City Councilor Russell Griffin, maintained his innocence throughout as did the music school, which is operated by his mother, DeLyn Griffin. He had pleaded not guilty to 25 total counts of first-degree sodomy, unlawful sexual penetration and sexual abuse.

According to court records, the girl said the abuse began in July 2018 and lasted until February 2019, when she told police she was being abused by Griffin.

According to the Sherwood Gazette, Griffin's defense team argued successfully to remove two judges, Charles D. Bailey and Andrew R. Erwin, from hearing the case, because they "would not be fair and impartial."

A bench trial began on Dec. 10 and Griffin was declared not guilty by Washington County Circuit Judge Oscar Garcia on Dec. 19.