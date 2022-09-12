x
Deputies: 1 killed, 6 injured in separate crashes near Sherwood

A 52-year-old man died in a rollover crash on Southwest Scholls Sherwood Road near Southwest Stark Road.
Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to a rollover crash just outside of Sherwood on Sept. 10, 2022.

SHERWOOD, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) responded to two separate crashes near Sherwood that left one man dead and six people injured on Saturday.

On Sept. 10, deputies were dispatched at 7:20 p.m. to a rollover crash involving a vehicle on Southwest Scholls Sherwood Road near Southwest Stark Road, just outside of Sherwood.

A witness reported seeing a BMW SUV going over 90 mph before the driver crossed the oncoming lane of traffic and crashed into a ditch where the SUV rolled over, according to WCSO.

The driver, identified as 52-year-old James Lash II of Wilsonville, died at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) is leading the investigation.

Less than three hours later, at 9:45 p.m., many of the same deputies responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 99 north of Southwest Langer Farms Parkway, just north of Sherwood. CART also responded to the crash. 

Witnesses reported seeing a silver Lexus 300 driving south in the northbound lanes where the driver hit a silver Hyundai Sonata head-on. 

Four people in the Hyundai were take to the hospital and several of them had serious injuries, WCSO said. A woman driving the Lexus and her passenger were also hospitalized. Investigators determined that the woman's blood alcohol content was 019, or more than twice the legal limit. 

The woman could face criminal charges when the investigation is complete.

Deputies responded to a crash on Highway 99 north of Southwest Langer Farms Parkway on Sept. 12, 2022.

