CAPE DISAPPOINTMENT, Wash. — The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing 52-year-old Scappoose man last seen fishing in the area of Clatsop Spit on the Columbia River. The Coast Guard had previously suspended the search efforts on Wednesday.

#USCG and Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office search for 53-year-old male from Scappoose, Ore., continues with a focus on the ocean side of the Columbia River South Jetty. If anybody picked up fishing gear from that beach today please call CCSO non-emergency line 503-325-2062. pic.twitter.com/CpCBb872b5 — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) June 13, 2018

USCG Pacific Northwest said the man identified Bret Allen Yates as was reported missing on Wednesday morning. Yates wife had reported him missing after he failed to return home from a fishing trip on Tuesday night. At around 9:46 p.m. his wife received a text from him that he had arrived at Fort Stevens State Park. It is believed that he was fishing from the beach near South Jetty before he disappeared.

Yates' family believes he may have had a hard blue plastic tackle box, a large surf-fishing pole, and a medium forest green with a monogram of trees and deer in the front igloo cooler with him.

It is believed that he was wearing a pair of light tan boot foot waders, a camouflage jacket and camouflage hat with a headlamp.

Anyone who may have picked up these items on the beach within the past week is asked to contact Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 503-325-2061, refer to case #C20181426.

