PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of kids celebrated the holiday season at a party hosted by Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese, Thursday.

The kids were from The Community Transitional School, a private program for children whose parents are homeless, transitioning into housing or facing other risks. The school's goal is providing at-risk kids from Portland and East Multnomah County with a stable educational environment that promotes academic and personal growth.



“They've slipped through a lot of cracks in the past,” said teacher, Cheryl Bickle. “So when they come to our school there's no cracks to slip through. We have high standards for them.”



The kids enjoyed pizza, a visit from Santa and opened presents provided by sheriff's office members. They were even sworn in as honorary deputies by Sheriff Reese.

“I think the opportunity for us to provide this service to the kids is really powerful for them and us,” said Reese.

Students from Wilson High School’s leadership team were also on hand to help the kids celebrate.

“It gives those kids a chance to be positive role models as well,” added Reese.



Bickle emphasized that the kids earned the right to attend the party by having good attendance, behavior and work. She said she holds all of the students to high standards hoping it empowers them for the future.

“Their current situation, I tell them, should never define you," said Bickle. “The kids realize that they have the power to change their life.”

RELATED: Stories of Thanks: Hall Family grateful for their happy, healthy premature twins

RELATED: Inside Woodlawn Extra: Christmas for Kids