JOHN DAY, Ore. (AP) -- Grant County Sheriff Glenn Palmer says a couple has been missing ever since their remote house in eastern Oregon burned to the ground a week ago.

Palmer told The Register Guard on Wednesday that cadaver dogs did not pick up any scent in the ruins of the burned home.

Terry and Sharon Smith's truck is also missing from their property near John Day.

The Smiths are in their 60s and split their time between their home in eastern Oregon and Hawaii.

They arrived in John Day a couple of weeks ago and recently spent time in the Springfield area visiting family.

Their vehicle is a silver or gray 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with Oregon license plate 714 EGG.

Their friends and family are helping with the search.

