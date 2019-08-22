SALEM, Ore. — Journalists have risen in defense of a small newspaper after a county attorney asked the sheriff to investigate whether its journalists broke the law for trying to get comments after business hours for an investigative story.

Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe said Wednesday that his department has determined no crime was committed. He said in a telephone interview that the issue is an emotional one, and that his department believes in freedom of the press.

Staffers at the Malheur Enterprise, a weekly newspaper in the remote eastern Oregon town of Vale, said they are just doing their job.



The newspaper was investigating why a business didn't receive an exemption for property taxes. Bluebird Express Car Wash built a $4 million installation after it believed it received the exemption.