PACIFIC CITY, Ore. — A warning sign has been posted near Pacific City after a surfer reported that a shark bit his surfboard on Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Parks.

The surfer told Oregon State Parks officials that he was in the water around 8:30 a.m. when he saw a shark heading his direction. He pulled his legs out of the water, and the shark bit his board and damaged it.

The surfer, who was not injured, paddled to shore and reported the incident. The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office responded to the site of the encounter. The warning sign has been posted and a ranger has been stationed near the beach.

A popular Tillamook weather Facebook page reported that the surfer said the shark was at least 10 feet long and that the incident took place at Cape Kiwanda next to the beach at Pacific City.

This is a developing story and will be updated.