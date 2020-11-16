Share your favorite holiday lights displays easily with the KGW app

We've made it easy for you to find, and to share, holiday lights displays with the "near me" feature on the KGW app.

PORTLAND, Ore — As COVID-19 continues to spike across the country and the Oregon and Washington regions, many people will be searching for ways to share the holiday spirit from afar.

KGW has made it easy to submit and view holiday lights displays across the area. Here's how to submit your content:

Open the KGW app and click the "Holiday Lights" button.

Upload your images and videos.

Tell us a little bit about what you’re sharing, tag the location, and submit.

It’s that easy to find and share holiday lights displays that you think others would like to see.

To see all of the holiday lights submissions, open the KGW app, tap “Near Me” at the bottom of the screen to get to the map, and zoom in and click on photos and videos posted by other viewers.