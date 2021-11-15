OSP asking for public's help searching for armed and dangerous man charged with attempted murder

A number of law enforcement agencies are asking the public to help find Logan Cantwell who shot at police while evading arrest.

SHANIKO, Ore. — Oregon State Police (OSP) with the Wasco County District Attorney and Sheriff’s Office and The Dalles Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding a man who has a litany of charges, including attempted murder, and is still at large.

Authorities are looking for 23-year-old Logan Cantwell, who may also go by Logan Taylor or Kendall Myers. He is described as 5-foot-4 with short strawberry blond hair and blue eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Cantwell has been charged with attempted murder in the first degree, attempted assault in the first degree, attempted assault in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, criminal mischief in the first degree and attempt to elude, according to a news release from the Wasco County District Attorney.

The news release details that Cantwell fired shots at a Wasco County Sheriff’s Deputy near Shaniko, Ore. as he was attempting to avoid being arrested on Highway 97. No one was injured.

Authorities urge the public not to approach him if they see Cantwell in public but to call law enforcement to report where he is. Cantwell is believed to be in the Columbia River Gorge area on either the Oregon or Washington side.

OSP searched a home near Shaniko to try and find Cantwell, to no avail.