Shake Shack opens first Portland location

PORTLAND, Oregon — Popular East Coast burger chain Shake Shack opened its first Portland location Monday morning. Many people were lined up at the restaurant on West Burnside, across the street from Powell's Books, for the grand opening at 10 a.m.

The restaurant on Burnside is Oregon's second Shake Shack location. The chain opened its first spot in 2021 at Cedar Hills Crossing in Beaverton.

The expansion to downtown Portland comes after about a year of construction at the site and several years of planning.

"We’re super excited. This has been several years in the making. We actually started this project back in 2018 and we just love this location," said Andrew McCaughan, the chief development officer of Shake Shack.

Shake Shack began hiring for the site last fall. There are 80 people currently employed as well as the management team.

Since the start of the pandemic, downtown Portland has dealt with the issue of rising crime and the chain's Burnside spot has already been impacted. Someone broke a window early last week, but it appeared they didn't go inside the restaurant, according to Portland police.

McCaughan said the safety and security of their employees is a priority. He welcomes everyone in the city to come out.

"Being here in the city of Portland, we’re really excited to help … as the city comes back to life after COVID and just create a great community gathering place. That’s what we’ve always been," McCaughan said.

Alex Brody lives one block away from the burger spot.