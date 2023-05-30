Shake Shack announces a third Oregon location

A specific opening date for the burger chain in Tigard/Tualatin hasn't been released yet, but it will be sometime later this year.

TIGARD, Ore. — After opening its first Portland location last month, Shake Shack is getting ready to expand in Oregon once again. The East Coast burger chain will open a new restaurant in Bridgeport Village.

The shopping center, located off Interstate 5 in Tigard/Tualatin, made the announcement in a news release on Tuesday morning. A specific opening date hasn't been released yet but CenterCal Properties, which owns Bridgeport Village, said Shake Shack will open "later this year."

The property management company also announced that Tanaka will open a new location at the shopping center. The restaurant specializes in Japanese comfort food and has a spot in downtown Portland.

"Bridgeport Village is fostering a dynamic culinary scene, and we look forward to being part of its compelling development," said Taichi Ishizuki, the CEO of Tanaka International Inc.

The addition of the two restaurants is part of the final stages of a year-long, $35 million project to renovate the shopping center as it nears its 18th anniversary.

"With the addition of these restaurants, we're excited to continue to bring new dining options to Bridgeport Village that complement our existing line-up of best-in-class local, regional and national food and beverage offerings," said Erika Plummer with CenterCal Properties.

The Bridgeport Village location marks Shake Shack's third restaurant in Oregon.

On April 25, Shake Shack opened its first spot in Portland on West Burnside, across the street from Powell's Books. The burger chain's first location in the state opened in 2021 at Cedar Hills Crossing in Beaverton.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here