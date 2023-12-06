Four-day music festival to showcase Oregon's creative talent

PORTLAND, Ore. — Shady Pines Radio is taking creativity and expression to the digital airwaves. The streaming community radio station has grown from a handful of basement DJs in Portland to more than 100 creatives — although they're still most often in studio basements.
The station got started as a way to help people to get by during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has since grown into a massive community of creators and listeners, inviting anyone to become a part of the platform.
It's also grown beyond a purely digital space. Shady Pines Radio is preparing for its second music festival, planned for July 13-16 in Oregon City. The station promises four days of music, camping, swimming, food, arts and crafts, late-night jams and community.
Shady Pines Radio is also in the running for Willamette Week’s vote-in contest for Portland’s Best Radio Station as part of the paper's 2023 Best of Portland poll.
KGW’s Brittany Falkers visited the eclectic basement studio of co-founders Callie and Brain Bauer in Northeast Portland to learn more about how the couple’s production company, once focused solely on hosting open mics, turned into a nonprofit community radio station.
Listen to Shady Pines Radio by downloading their app or at shadypinesradio.com.
