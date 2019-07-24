PORTLAND, Ore. — Survivors of sexual assaults can track the progress of their Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence (SAFE) kits by using an online portal recently launched by the Portland Police Bureau.

The Sexual Assault Management System (SAMS) Victim Portal launched in Portland on May 1. It was created in response to the passage of Oregon House Bill 4049, which requires law enforcement to give survivors anonymous access to the current status of their sexual assault kit.

"Being able to provide survivors with access to real time updates is a tremendous leap forward in improving our victim-centered approach in these investigations," said Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw. "We are excited to be able to share this innovative technology throughout the state."

After survivors receive their SAFE kit number with their discharge paperwork from the hospital, they can enter that number on the website to receive updates on their kit.

The portal does not require any login information so users can remain completely anonymous.

Portland police say the portal only displays the status of the kit and does not include any personal information.

The SAMS Victim Portal is expected to be distributed statewide by July 31, 2020.

Resources for victims

The Portland Police Bureau Sex Crimes Unit consists of sworn personal and victim advocates who apply a victim-centered approach to reporting and investigating sexual assaults. https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/69979

Multnomah County Victims' Assistance Program: Provides support during the reporting of sexual assaults and referrals to victim services and resources: 503-988-3222. http://mcda.us/index.php/protecting-victims-families/victim-assistance-program/

Call to Safety provides access to advocacy services, including confidential peer support, information and referrals to community resources: 24-hour crisis line: 503-235-5333, or 1-888-235-5333.

Project UNICA - (Proyecto UNICA): Provides access to advocacy services for Spanish-speaking survivors of domestic and sexual violence. 24-hour crisis line: 503-232-4448, or 1-888-232-4448.

Additionally, the Portland Police Bureau WomenStrength, GirlStrength and BoyStrength programs provide free self-defense classes and personal safety workshops to people around the Portland area.

To learn more information about these programs, call 503-823-0260 or visit https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/35911