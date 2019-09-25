PORTLAND, Ore — A project aimed at processing thousands of untested sexual assault forensic evidence kits in our area has resulted in an arrest for a case from 2011. This is the 10th case to be indicted under the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Sexual Assault Kit Backlog Elimination Project (SAFE).

The Multnomah County District Attorney announced a grand jury has indicted 38-year-old Leslie L. Thornton for allegedly raping and sexually abusing a 43-year-old woman. He has been booked in the Multnomah County Jail.

SAFE is a collaborative effort between the Portland Police Bureau, Gresham Police Department, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oregon State Police Forensic Laboratory. They're working to process thousands of untested kits in Multnomah, Marion and Lane counties.

According to public records, the investigation into Thornton began on Nov. 5, 2011 when Portland Police responded to a sex crime involving an unsheltered man. Thornton was charged but the state was unable to proceed with the case at that time and the court dropped the charges.

On Sept. 10, 2019, a Multnomah County grand jury returned a six-count indictment against Thornton and an arrest warrant was issued. The indictment charges Thornton with two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy, and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Thornton was transported from Marion County and booked into the Multnomah Jail. He was arraigned on Wednesday.

