WOOD VILLAGE, Ore. — Be advised, details in this story are graphic.

A Wood Village man is behind bars following a stranger-on-stranger attack of a mother and her child.

"I feel like I got hit really bad by a bus or truck or something," said Talaya Waliser.

Waliser is speaking out in hopes that it gives other survivors strength. The 26-year-old mother of two is still in a fog after what happened early Sunday morning.

She says she was in bed when she noticed a stranger at her bedroom door. She says he had his pants down around his ankles. Waliser says the man jumped on top of her and covered her mouth.

"I think he was trying to kill me and rape me," she said. "He was trying really hard to knock me unconscious."

Waliser never lost consciousness. It allowed her to recall the horror of the night. She says the man sexually assaulted her before abusing her five-year-old daughter. All of this happened with Waliser's 6-month-old son in the room.

"I kept telling him, 'Focus on me,'" she said. "Don't focus on my kids, don't hurt them."

Waliser managed to call 911 and the man took off. Officers eventually arrested 24-year-old Alfredo Guzman. He is now facing more than two dozen charges. It turns out it is not his first run-in with law enforcement. Just last year Guzman was arrested twice for public indecency.

"I feel like the system failed," said Waliser.

Waliser is hoping the justice system sends a strong message this time around.

"I want to see him gone for life," she said. "I don't want him to get out and think it's okay to do this to somebody else."

