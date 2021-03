Portland police said a person possibly involved in the shooting ran into a garage. There are no known shooting victims, according to police.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team responded to a North Portland neighborhood after someone possibly involved in a shooting ran into a garage on Thursday morning.

Officers have set up a perimeter around the location, in the area of North Houghton Street and North Fiske Avenue, just north of Lombard Street.