Stabbing suspect barricaded inside apartment in downtown Portland, SERT activated

Southwest Washington Street is closed between 11th Avenue and 14th Avenue.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) has responded to an apartment building in downtown Portland, where a stabbing suspect has barricaded themselves.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing inside an apartment at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found a stabbing victim inside the apartment building, located in the 1200 block of Southwest Washington Street. The victim was taken to the hospital. Police did not report the victim's medical status.

The suspect is inside one of the apartments and still armed with a knife. SERT and the Crisis Negotiation Team have been called to the area.