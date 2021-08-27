Portland police said officers were serving a warrant in the 1600 block of North Willis Avenue.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said its Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team (SERT) is responding to the 1600 block of North Willis Avenue after a suspect fired shots Friday morning. PPB said officers were serving a warrant.

Nearby streets are currently closed and there is a large law enforcement presence in the area.

Police have not said whether anyone was injured and they have not released any additional details.

TriMet said its MAX yellow line service is disrupted. There is currently no train or shuttle bus service between North Denver Avenue and the Portland Expo Center.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.