WOODBURN, Ore. — One lane of southbound Interstate 5 has opened about 2 miles north of Woodburn, the Oregon Department of Transportation reports. Two lanes remain closed.

All southbound lanes were closed shortly after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday because of a serious multi-vehicle crash.

ODOT said delays should last into the early afternoon. Travelers should avoid the area of find an alternate route.

Get traffic updates at tripcheck.com.

