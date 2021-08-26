Serial sex offender arrested for taking photos of woman in bathroom stall again, Portland police say

Jared Walter is accused of filming a woman using the bathroom at a Portland bar just weeks after pleading guilty to a similar crime he committed in November 2020.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said Jared Weston Walter, a convicted sex offender best known as the "TriMet Barber," was arrested Wednesday for allegedly filming a woman using the bathroom at a bar in Southeast Portland.

One month earlier, Walter, 34, had pleaded guilty to a similar crime he committed at Lloyd Center mall in November 2020. He served nine days in jail and was released on probation.

Then on Aug. 18, police said he struck again at a pub called Loyal Legion on Southeast Sixth Avenue and Alder Street.

The victim was in a women's stall at the bar when she heard a buzzing sound. She looked up and saw someone reaching over with a cell phone, taking photos of her, according to a probable cause affidavit.

She exited the stall and chased the suspect out of the bathroom, screaming that he was taking pictures of her. According to the affidavit, she told police she was able to pull down his mask to see his face before he got away.

Police said the suspect dropped a cell phone in the bathroom while he fled, but it was not the same cell phone he used to take photos of the woman. However, employees at the bar went through the cell phone and found it was connected to Walter's social media accounts.

Witnesses looked at photos of Walter and identified him as the person who fled the bar. He's facing multiple charges including first-degree invasion of privacy, a class C felony.

Walter is a repeat sex offender convicted of various crimes over the years. He became known as the "TriMet Barber" more than a decade ago for clipping women's hair on TriMet buses in the Portland metro area. In some cases, he was known to ejaculate in women's hair.