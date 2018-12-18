PORTLAND, Ore. — From the surprising, to the hilarious to the outright bizarre, here are the 10 most popular KGW tweets of 2018.
First up was the report of a former University of Oregon football player who died in a car crash in June.
Up next, a wild car crash into a Wisconsin high school turned out to be one of the best senior pranks of all time.
Chocolate-lovers went crazy over this tweet from back in May.
An Oregon landmark was featured on the Travel Channel’s “Ghost Adventures”.
A dog in need of a family finally found her forever home, and the family needed that dog more than they could ever know.
A report of a former Portland Trail Blazer looking for a possible reunion had fans buzzing.
Portland’s mayor said he didn’t want police to help ICE officers amid protests at a Portland facility last summer.
The effort to bring Major League Baseball to Portland ramped up this summer, and fans responded.
A Louisiana woman faced burglary charges after she allegedly broke into a home and had a snack in the bathtub.
And finally, a celebrity couple backed Portland’s effort to bring the MLB to the Rose City.
RELATED: Marines, sloths, Spice Girls: KGW's Top 10 Facebook posts of 2018
RELATED: What you read: KGW's most popular local stories of 2018