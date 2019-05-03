PORTLAND, Ore. — Sen. Jeff Merkley says he will make a "major announcement" about his plans for 2020 on Tuesday morning.

Many have speculated that Merkley would make a run for the White House. The Oregon Democrat promised a decision during the first quarter of 2019.

On Monday, Merkley tweeted that he would make an announcement Tuesday and the following statement from Merkley appeared on his website:

Since Donald Trump was elected, I've been traveling from coast to coast helping organize our resistance and get our country back on track. I've gone to the border many times to call attention to Trump's prisons for children, filibustered the brazen theft of a Supreme Court seat, and helped organize the fight for a Green New Deal.

I've had extraordinary encounters in every corner of the country with amazing people who are giving everything they have to create an America that works for all of us. And I've been thinking hard about what I can give, how I can make the best contribution to the vital work in front of us.

I want you to be among the first to know: tomorrow morning, I will make a major announcement about my plans for 2020.

Merkley said the announcement will be on his Facebook page and his website. He did not give a specific time.

Earlier this year, Merkley said he was weighing whether he could be more effective as a senator or a presidential candidate.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee last week announced he will seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.