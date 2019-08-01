One lane of westbound Interstate 84 is open after a semi-truck jackknifed and blocked westbound lanes about five miles east of Cascade Locks on Tuesday morning.

One westbound lane and all eastbound lanes were open as of 2 p.m.

The crash just before noon pushed the freeway barriers into the eastbound lanes near milepost 50, leaving only one eastbound lane passable, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

No one was hurt in the crash.

ODOT said travelers should expect long delays.

