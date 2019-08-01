CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. — A semi-truck jackknifed and blocked westbound lanes of Interstate 84 about five miles east of Cascade Locks on Tuesday morning.

The crash pushed the freeway barriers into the eastbound lanes near milepost 50, leaving only one eastbound lane passable, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

No one was hurt in the crash.

ODOT said travelers should expect a long westbound closure.

