IDANHA, Ore. — Highway 22 will remain closed through at least Sunday night after a semi hauling double tankers with fuel overturned Sunday morning, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The tanker spilled thousands of gallons of gasoline and some seeped into North Santiam River, which supplies drinking water to Salem and other communities. The Department of Environmental Quality told KGW on Sunday night that any contamination will dissipate before it reaches Salem or any community.

The truck was carrying 6,500 gallons of gasoline and 4,100 gallons of diesel, according to the DEQ. All of the gasoline spilled, but the DEQ said they don't know if any of the diesel spilled.

The crash happened 8 miles east of Idanha, which is east of Detroit, and the highway is closed between milepost 61 and Santiam Junction.

Crews recovered about 2,830 gallons of fuel Sunday, the DEQ said, and cleanup will continue Monday, according to ODOT.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

Photos: Tanker crash on Highway 22 in Oregon

