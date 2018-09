HOOD RIVER, Ore. — The driver of a semitrailer died in a fiery crash on Interstate 84 early Wednesday morning, police say.

The crash happened around 1:50 a.m. near milepost 74, about 10 miles east of Hood River.

Investigators say the semi was traveling east when it veered off the road, hit a rock embankment and caught fire.

The eastbound lanes of I-84 in the area of the crash will be closed during the investigation and cleanup.

