PORTLAND, Ore. — A security guard for the Dream on Saloon at 15920 Southeast Stark Street shot a man early Tuesday morning and a second man was taken into custody by police.

The guard is cooperating as police investigate the shooting, said Lt. Tina Jones.

Two men approached the guard about 2:30 a.m. It's unclear what led to the gunfire. The men ran from the scene and the one who was shot then contacted police, she said.

The man who was shot was seriously wounded.

A man was shot and killed outside the same bar last November. Police said the two shootings are unrelated.