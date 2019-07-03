SALEM, Oregon — Defend Oregon, a left-leaning Political Action Committee, was slapped with a $94,750 fine by former Secretary of State Dennis Richardson.

The group legally collected dozens of ballots before the 2018 election, but failed to turn in 97 of them on time.

Last month, the Secretary of State's Office announced he was enacting a fine of more than $94,000 against Defend Oregon. The state is allowed to fine groups $1,000 per ballot that's not properly turned in.

Richardson passed away last week and has not yet been replaced. Gov. Kate Brown is required to replace Richardson with a Republican, and plans to do so in coming weeks.

RELATED: State proposes $95K fine against Defend Oregon for submitting late ballots

RELATED: Nearly 100 ballots submitted day after election by Defend Oregon, state investigating

Oregon Public Broadcasting first reported the Secretary of State's Office is now considering lowering the penalty against Defend Oregon by about $70,000 -- a massive cut. According to statements given to the OPB, the smaller penalty "serves the public" by cutting hearing costs.

KGW has reached out to Defend Oregon for a statement, but as of Thursday afternoon, we haven't heard back.